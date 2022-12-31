Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 956,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.84. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $122.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.