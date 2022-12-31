Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,323 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $81.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

