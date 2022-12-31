Busey Wealth Management Sells 9,777 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

