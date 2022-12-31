Busey Wealth Management Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

