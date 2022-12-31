Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 446,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,120 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $29.40 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -319.44%.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

