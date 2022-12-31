Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLBEY traded up 0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 5.76. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of 4.27 and a fifty-two week high of 6.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is 5.32.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

