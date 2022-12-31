Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 710,400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

