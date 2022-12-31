Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,387,300 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the November 30th total of 2,950,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.0 days.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

CRLFF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

