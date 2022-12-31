Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Up 30.9% in December

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 2,248,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,191. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

