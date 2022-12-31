Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELJF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

