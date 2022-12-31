Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.
Cellcom Israel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CELJF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellcom Israel (CELJF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.