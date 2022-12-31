Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

CLDX stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.32. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 9,840.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 299.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $371,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.