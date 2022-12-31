Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives $25.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IPSC opened at $5.13 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $302.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.