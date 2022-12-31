CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up about 2.1% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned 0.05% of CGI worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. 95,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,223. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.16.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

