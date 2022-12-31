Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

