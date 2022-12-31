Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS CHKR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,852. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

