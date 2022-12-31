Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,706. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $223.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.53.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

