Clover Finance Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $51.30 million and $105,156.59 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00462807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.02920282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.25 or 0.29614936 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.