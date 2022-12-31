Coin98 One Day Volume Tops $7.75 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $34.27 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.01502653 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008617 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017729 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00036141 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.01725908 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

