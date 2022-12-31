CoinEx Token (CET) Tops One Day Volume of $326,432.92

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $177.68 million and $326,432.92 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

