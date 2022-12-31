CoinLoan One Day Volume Reaches $2,873.32 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $36.45 million and approximately $2,873.32 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $7.29 or 0.00044069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

