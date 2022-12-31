Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Community Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

