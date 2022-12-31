Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) vs. American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Financial Survey

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 42.28% 5.79% 3.85% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million N/A -$264.08 million $1.37 5.44 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -18.87

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and American Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus price target of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than American Lithium.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

