Comparing Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ondas and Andrea Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 23.43 -$15.02 million ($0.93) -1.71 Andrea Electronics $1.66 million 1.23 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Andrea Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ondas.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ondas and Andrea Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ondas presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.47%. Given Ondas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

Ondas has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,764.16% -37.69% -35.07% Andrea Electronics -11.00% N/A -19.44%

Summary

Andrea Electronics beats Ondas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators in the United States and internationally. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

