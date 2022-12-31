Compound Price Down 5.2% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $30.93 or 0.00187037 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $224.75 million and approximately $48.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 30.1180996 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $16,068,906.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

