Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.35. 247,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $472.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

