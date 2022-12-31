Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $130.88 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Fox Factory accounts for 2.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.92% of Fox Factory worth $130,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 166,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $171.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

