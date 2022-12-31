Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. BlackLine accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.35% of BlackLine worth $84,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $67.27. 238,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,855. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.