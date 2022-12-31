Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $46.58 million and approximately $997,713.51 worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,592.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00426717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00884347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00095162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.00590880 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00250699 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

