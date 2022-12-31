Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,800 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 1,101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. 88,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSDF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

