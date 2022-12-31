Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Up 44.1% in December

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cosmos Group Price Performance

Shares of Cosmos Group stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 298,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,187. Cosmos Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Cosmos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.