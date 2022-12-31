Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.29 or 0.00056248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $65.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007555 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003468 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

