Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $73.94 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $73.94 million and approximately $75,405.18 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00006229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

