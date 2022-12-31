Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) a $66.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.59.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

