Creditcoin Market Cap Reaches $94.60 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $94.60 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.