Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $313,122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after buying an additional 427,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after buying an additional 1,469,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,679,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

