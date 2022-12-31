Cronos (CRO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.02 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $9.02 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00065537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007538 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003366 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

