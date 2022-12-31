Cronos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.19 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $9.19 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00066091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00056580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007637 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003443 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

