Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 802,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

CRKN opened at $0.19 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

