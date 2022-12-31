Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CTOS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 306,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,442. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 30,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,812,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 266,911 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,450 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.9% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 838,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.