CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYGIY remained flat at $4.41 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

