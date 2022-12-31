Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,451.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $32.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

