Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,451.0 days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $32.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $39.35.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
