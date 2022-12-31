Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 0.8 %

DWAHY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 78,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

