Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFCO opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Dalrada Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision manufacturing solutions. It operates through Health, Energy, Manufacturing, and Technology segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services.

