Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dalrada Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFCO opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Dalrada Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
About Dalrada Financial
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dalrada Financial (DFCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.