DAO Maker Price Hits $0.83 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $76.76 million and $845,243.77 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00005022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,074,259 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

