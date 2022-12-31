DataHighway (DHX) Price Down 15.1% This Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $76.58 million and $58,002.61 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00014425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,990,096 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.41580574 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,357.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

