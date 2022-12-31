Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $6.43 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $67.75 million and approximately $247,580.15 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $6.43 or 0.00038842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

