Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in December

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 350,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,685.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DCHPF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.69) to GBX 4,000 ($48.27) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCHPF remained flat at $32.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

