DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0011 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $3.67 million and $631,913.99 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

