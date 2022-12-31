Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Update

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the November 30th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.8 days.

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

Deterra Royalties stock traded up 0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching 3.30. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 3.05. Deterra Royalties has a 52-week low of 2.50 and a 52-week high of 3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deterra Royalties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

