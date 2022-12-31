Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.